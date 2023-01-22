Anand Mahindra recently shared an AI-generated deep fake video on his social media accounts to warn people about the dangers of such content. The video shows the deepfake video of a man talking about the power of artificial intelligence and how it can be used to manipulate people with the AI morphing the man's face into various people including Virat Kohli, Robert Downey Jr, Dulquer Salmaan and Shah Rukh Khan.

“This clip which has been making the rounds is rightfully raising an alarm. How’re we preparing, as a society, to guard against potentially deceptive content which at best, can be mildly entertaining, but at worst, divide us all? Can there be tech-checks that act as a safeguard?" asked the billionaire businessman.

The video is originally created by a social media influencer, who goes by the brand name Beebom. The man is known for recommending unique tech products available on Amazon and has two million subscribers on Instagram. The video was originally posted on Instagram on January 7 and asks people to use the technology “ethically".

Several people have reacted to Mahindra’s Twitter post. “The future will demand a lot from us - be it caution, be it restraint or simply more common sense before taking anything posted on Social Media or shared personally thru messaging apps seriously!!" wrote one of them.

One of the users wrote that some social media accounts use deep fake videos to plagiarise other’s content and pass it on as their own. “Currently there are a few tells of a deepfake video if you’ve been exposed to these videos for long enough, but for the uninitiated, this video is real. I’ve personally seen a lot of social media accounts with more than 10k followers who just deepfake other’s content," the user wrote.

“Soon AI technology will take over human kind if there are no rules and regulations set by all the nations around the world on what should be created or what should we not. All the jobs as well as the governments will be taken over soon by AI. High time to awake and act on it," wrote another user.

FakeCatcher, a tool created by Intel, has a 96% accuracy rate for identifying bogus videos. The deepfake detection platform from Intel is the first real-time deepfake detector in the world, with millisecond response times.

