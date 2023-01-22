Can deepfake videos divide us all? Anand Mahindra shares clip to raise 'alarm'2 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:19 AM IST
‘Can there be tech-checks that act as a safeguard?’ asked Anand Mahindra.
Anand Mahindra recently shared an AI-generated deep fake video on his social media accounts to warn people about the dangers of such content. The video shows the deepfake video of a man talking about the power of artificial intelligence and how it can be used to manipulate people with the AI morphing the man's face into various people including Virat Kohli, Robert Downey Jr, Dulquer Salmaan and Shah Rukh Khan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×