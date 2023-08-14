Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on 14 August said that NEET can be removed as no one should lose their life in any situation. His statements came after Jegadeeswaran from Chromepet hanged himself after could not clear his NEET exam twice.

According to officials, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged self after he flunked the NEET exams. A day later, unable to bear his son's grief, his father, Selvasekar also committed suicide.

Speaking about the incident, CM Stalin has expressed concern and said, "...I was shocked to know that Jegadeeswaran from Chromepet, who was a NEET aspirant, committed suicide. When I was thinking of how to console his parents, the next day his father Selvasekar also died by suicide. I don't know how to console Jegadeeswaran's family, friends and relatives. It is horrible that a bright student who dreamt of becoming a doctor, has now joined the list of NEET suicides...," as quoted by ANI.

“I am asking all students - no one should lose their life in any situation. We can definitely remove NEET which is an obstacle to your goals. Tamil Nadu Government is working and taking legal steps towards that: Tamil," he further added.

The chief minister appealed to NEET aspirants not to harbour any suicidal tendencies but face life with self-confidence. He claimed that in a few months, when "political change takes place", then the barriers erected by NEET will come crashing down.

"Then, all those who say 'I will not sign' will disappear," he said referring to the alleged remark on the Tamil Nadu Assembly resolution on NEET exemption made by Governor R N Ravi.

"I offer my deepest condolences on the demise of student Jagatheeswaran and his father Selvasekhar. Let their deaths be the last on the altar of NEET," Stalin said in a statement.

Before his death, Selvasekar had told ANI on Sunday that, "After he failed in NEET exam twice, we admitted him again in a coaching institute for repeating the exam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in his manifesto that he would save children's lives and cancel the NEET exam but yet, they did not ban this exam. I am a single parent; nobody should face this situation. The CM should take immediate steps."

As per ANI report, the body has been taken for post-mortem examination, and police were further looking into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies)