‘Can definitely remove NEET’ CM MK Stalin after student, his father commit suicide2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expresses concern over NEET suicides, vows to remove the exam. Two suicides reported.
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin on 14 August said that NEET can be removed as no one should lose their life in any situation. His statements came after Jegadeeswaran from Chromepet hanged himself after could not clear his NEET exam twice.
