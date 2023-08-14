Speaking about the incident, CM Stalin has expressed concern and said, "...I was shocked to know that Jegadeeswaran from Chromepet, who was a NEET aspirant, committed suicide. When I was thinking of how to console his parents, the next day his father Selvasekar also died by suicide. I don't know how to console Jegadeeswaran's family, friends and relatives. It is horrible that a bright student who dreamt of becoming a doctor, has now joined the list of NEET suicides...," as quoted by ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}