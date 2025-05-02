Delhi weather today: Rain and thunderstorms on Friday provided much-needed relief from the ongoing heatwave in Delhi and the National Capital Region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert for Delhi, forecasting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds over the next three days. At 5.19am, the IMD, in a post on X, said severe thunder lightning, squally winds 70-80 kmph, is likely over Delhi during the next two hours.



Needless to say, this sudden change in weather has taken people by surprise. Many people took to X, formerly Twitter, to share pictures and videos of cloudy skies and rain, expressing their confusion and delight.