Can disabled cadets be taken back into defence forces after treatment? SC asks Centre to explore

The Supreme Court sought response of the Centre and defence forces on Monday in a suo motu case initiated to examine difficulties faced by military cadets who suffer disability during training programmes.

What did SC tell govt? According to news agency PTI, a bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and R Mahadevan said the Centre should explore the possibility of granting an insurance cover to the cadets undergoing rigorous training in different military institutes to deal with any exigency of death or disabilities.

The bench also asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, to seek instruction on enhancing the ₹40,000 ex-gratia amount granted to the cadets who get disabled during the training programme, to meet medical expenses.

The Supreme Court also asked the Centre to explore a scheme for rehabilitation of these disabled candidates back into forces like desk jobs or any other work related to defence services, after their treatment is over.

"We want braveheart cadets to be in the forces. We don't want injuries or disability to be any kind of deterrent to these cadets, who undergo training after clearing various competitive examinations," the bench observed.

"During the proceedings, the Court considered whether the monthly compensation can be enhanced, whether there can be an insurance coverage, whether there could be a reassessment of the injured cadets after their treatment is at a particular stage and thereafter any suitable training could be given to them for rehabilitation. The rights that the cadets have under the Disability Act can also be examined," the Court noted in its order, as per Bar and Bench.

The Supreme Court a issue notice to the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Finance (Department of Defence), Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Airforce Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Ministry of Defence (Department of Ex-servicemen Welfare) and Ministry of Social Justice (Department of Disability).

It posted the matter for further hearing on September 4.

What's the case? The Supreme Court had registered the suo motu case on August 12 based on a media report that flagged the issue of these cadets, who were once part of training at the nation’s top military institutes such as the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Military Academy (IMA).

According to the media report, there are around 500 officer cadets who have been medically discharged from these military institutes since 1985, due to varying degrees of disability incurred during training, and are now staring at mounting medical bills with an ex-gratia monthly payment that's far short of what they need.

It claimed that at the NDA alone, there are around 20 such cadets, who were medically discharged in just five years, between 2021 and July 2025.

The media report further highlighted the plight of these cadets because as per rules, they are not entitled to the status of ex-servicemen (ESM), which would have made them eligible under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) for free treatment at military facilities and empanelled hospitals, since their disabilities took place during training before they were commissioned as officers.

It had said that unlike soldiers in this category, who are entitled to ESM status, all that these officer cadets get now is an ex-gratia payment of up to ₹40,000 per month depending on extent of disability — an amount that falls far short of basic needs.