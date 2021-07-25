Can FM Sitharaman pull it off?

Arguably, a policy-maker career cannot chart a steeper learning curve than Sitharaman has had. Many of the troubles the economy is facing today started before she was named the finance minister. The investment and policy crises—the root cause of the chronic weakness in the economy—go back to 2012. The fiscal deficit has not recovered from the over-stimulation of the economy by Pranab Mukherjee. He also pushed public sector banks to lend liberally and go soft on loan defaults. Instead of the GDP, these policies fired up the fiscal deficit, inflation and NPAs of banks. Macroeconomic stability weakened, ultimately resulting in a run on the rupee. Next, P. Chidambaram sacrificed GDP growth for containing inflation and restoring macroeconomic stability but did nothing to bring the banking crisis under control or tidy up the retrospective taxation mess Mukherjee had created. Jaitley also did not have much success with these. He preserved macroeconomic stability but could neither hold out nor cushion the economy against the shock of demonetisation.

