The Ayush ministry today junked reports that linked Giloy or Guduchi (Tinospora Cordifolia) to liver damage, saying it's safe and, as per available data, does not produce any toxic effect.

The government said this herb is used for immense therapeutic applications in traditional systems of medicine and has even been used in the management of COVID-19. “Considering the overall health benefits, the herb cannot be claimed to be toxic," it added.

The ministry said in Ayurveda, Giloy is said to be the “best rejuvenating herb". “Acute toxicity studies of aqueous extract of Guduchi reports that it does not produce any toxic effect," the ministry clarifies.

It said the safety of a drug depends on how it is being used. The government said dosage is one of the important factors in determining the safety of a particular drug.

“In a study, the lower concentration of Guduchi powder is found to increase the life span of fruit flies (Drosophila Melanogaster)," it said, adding that at the same time, higher concentration progressively reduced the life span of flies.

It shows an optimum dosage should be maintained in order to get the desired effects, said the ministry. “The medicinal herb has to be used in an appropriate dose as prescribed by a qualified physician to get medicinal effects. With the wide range of actions and abundant components, Guduchi is a real treasure among herbal drug sources," the Ayush ministry clarified.

“A special focus has been made on its health benefits in treating various metabolic disorders and its potential as an immune booster," the ministry said.

Health Benefits of Giloy

Giloy has several medicinal health benefits, as it counters various disorders, according to the ministry. Some properties of Giloy are anti-oxidant, anti-hyperglycemic, anti-hyperlipidemic, hepatoprotective, cardiovascular protective, neuroprotective, osteoprotective, radioprotective, anti-anxiety, adaptogenic, analgesic, anti-inflammatory, anti-pyretic, anti-diarrheal, anti-ulcer, anti-microbial, and anti-cancer.

It is used as a major component of therapeutics for ameliorating metabolic, endocrinal, and several other ailments, aiding in the betterment of human life expectancy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.