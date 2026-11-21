A Bengaluru-based inventor has claimed to develop a technology that can transform ordinary chemical elements into precious metals such as gold and silver. Rajah Vijay Kumar has secured an Indian patent for a process called Gravitoradiophysical Nuclear Transmutation (GNT), which he says can change one element into another using specially generated frequencies.

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Bengaluru inventor claims his technology can turn mercury into gold and silver The invention has attracted attention because it claims to achieve something that has fascinated scientists and alchemists for centuries: producing gold from another metal. The process uses a specially designed reactor called the 'Boom Tube' and is claimed to work without conventional nuclear fission or fusion.

According to reports by The Economic Times and The Times of India, laboratory tests on mercury samples processed using the technology detected traces of gold, silver and other elements. However, the findings do not yet establish that mercury was successfully converted into gold. Independent scientific testing is still needed to verify the claim.

Who is Rajah Vijay Kumar and what is his invention? Rajah Vijay Kumar is the director and chief scientific officer of the Scalene Energy Research Institute, part of the Organization de Scalene Foundation.

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His invention, GNT, is based on the idea that specially generated frequencies can be used to separate elements from chemical compounds and then attempt to transform one element into another.

The patent application was filed in November 2017, and the patent was granted in 2025. The apparatus described in the patent includes a frequency generator, heating system, vacuum pump, pressure gauges and a reactor known as the Boom Tube.

How does the two-stage process work? According to the inventor, the GNT technology uses a two-stage process.

Stage 1: Breaking down the chemical compound

The first step involves using specially generated frequencies to break the chemical bonds in a compound and separate the element from the material it is part of. Kumar has explained that different elements respond to different frequencies.

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Stage 2: Attempting to transform the element

Once the element is separated, another element-specific frequency is applied inside the Boom Tube reactor. This stage is intended to bring about a change in the element itself.

The process is claimed to use electromagnetic frequencies and controlled conditions inside the reactor rather than conventional nuclear reactors.

Did laboratory tests actually find gold and silver? The patent-related experiments reportedly involved mercuric sulphate mixed with distilled water. Some of the mixture was kept untreated for comparison, while the remaining samples were processed using the GNT technology.

Laboratory analysis reportedly found gold at concentrations of 1.91 milligrams per litre in one sample and 2.3 milligrams per litre in another. The second sample also showed silver at 11 milligrams per litre.

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The tests also recorded a reduction in mercury content from 33.45 grams to 8.67 grams after treatment. The samples were examined using a technique called Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES), which identifies and measures the elements present in a material.

However, there is an important scientific question that remains unanswered.

Detecting gold in a sample does not automatically prove that mercury has been converted into gold. ICP-AES can identify the presence of an element, but it cannot establish how that element was produced or whether it was already present as an impurity.

For the claim to be scientifically established, independent laboratories would need to repeat the experiments under controlled conditions and examine the atomic and nuclear properties of the resulting material.

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Can mercury really be turned into gold? In principle, yes. But it requires changing the structure of an atom's nucleus.

Gold has 79 protons, while mercury has 80. Therefore, converting mercury into gold requires a nuclear reaction that changes the number of protons in the nucleus. Ordinary chemical reactions cannot achieve this because they only change how atoms interact with one another, not their nuclear structure.

This is why Kumar's claim is attracting scientific interest. If the GNT process can demonstrate the proposed transformation through independent and repeatable experiments, it could become an important development in material science.

For now, however, the patent and reported laboratory findings should not be treated as proof that the technology can commercially produce gold or silver. Its working mechanism, reliability and potential for large-scale use still need to be established.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.