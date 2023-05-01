‘Can grant divorce without six-month period prescribed under the Hindu Marriage Act if…’ says Supreme Court1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 12:34 PM IST
A Constitution Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, Abhay S Oka, Vikram Nath and JK Maheshwari held that the six-month period prescribed under the Hindu Marriage Act can be dispensed with.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court today held that it can dissolve marriages on the ground of "irretrievable breakdown of marriage" by dispensing with the need for the waiting period as required under the marital laws, subject to conditions.
