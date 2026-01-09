Can H-1B visa holders return to US after getting laid off during India trip? Too risky, says Immigration attorney

Social media vetting, which kicked off on 15 December, has resulted in significant delays for H-1B visa holders in India. Applicants have taken to social media platforms to ask for clarity on their status and the next steps as visa processing slows down.

Among them was a Reddit user who shared his confusion about whether he could return to the United States after being laid off while visiting India. He had a valid H-1B visa.

To alleviate such fears, Livemint spoke to an immigration attorney, who explained the rules for layoffs, travel, and re-entry into the US.

Ana Gabriela Urizar, an immigration lawyer with Manifest Law, said H-1B visas are employer-specific, and their lawful status does depend on active employment.

“When someone gets laid off, they are no longer maintaining H-1B status through that employer,” she said.

She noted that USCIS provides a 60-day grace period after termination, or until the I-94 expires—whichever comes first. However, this grace period is meant to allow individuals to remain lawfully in the US while taking steps such as filing a change of employer, changing visa status, or preparing to leave the country.

Grace period does not apply outside US Citing the USCIS website, Urizar clarified: “The grace period only applies if a recently terminated H-1B holder is physically present in the US The grace period does not apply to those currently abroad, and they cannot rely on it to return to the US This interpretation has been reinforced by federal court decisions and USCIS policy guidance.”

Also Read | Travelling to US? People from these 38 countries will need visa bonds

She further added, “The grace period ends upon any departure from the United States. If you depart the United States during the maximum 60-day grace period, you must seek another immigration status that would permit reentry.”

Travel after layoff carries high risk Urizar warned that travelling internationally after a layoff can be dangerous for visa holders. “Travel after a layoff is extremely risky. Even if your H-1B visa stamp remains valid, CBP officers can deny you entry because your underlying job no longer exists.”

However, she pointed out one key exception.“If a person has already secured a new employer and a new H-1B petition has been filed, they may be able to travel and re-enter the US using their existing H-1B visa stamp, as long as they carry proof that the new petition was filed (such as the Form I-797 receipt notice). If the new petition has already been approved, the individual should carry the approval notice when travelling.” Still, she stressed caution.

“In most cases, international travel after termination should be avoided unless a new H-1B petition has been filed or ideally approved. Leaving the US can terminate the grace period altogether and significantly complicate reentry.”

Precautions H-1B holders should take Urizar outlined several steps visa holders should follow after a job loss or before making travel plans.

First, consult an immigration attorney before travelling. Second, act quickly, as the 60-day grace period passes faster than expected and does not apply once an individual leaves the US.

Also Read | January 2026 US Visa Bulletin: Key deadlines for applicants released

If a new employer is found, the H-1B transfer petition should be filed as soon as possible—ideally before any international travel. If travel is unavoidable, visa holders should understand that departure may effectively prevent re-entry unless a new petition is approved and, if required, a new visa is issued.

Be cautious with travel bookings Given recent consular delays and expanded vetting, Urizar advised caution when booking flights.

Visa appointments and interviews are increasingly being rescheduled or delayed with little notice. Purchasing flexible or refundable airline tickets may involve a higher upfront cost but can help avoid major financial losses if plans change.

Keep documents ready Finally, documentation is crucial. Visa holders should carefully review and carry key papers during travel, including termination letters, final pay stubs, new offer letters, H-1B receipt notices, prior approval notices, and I-94 validity records.