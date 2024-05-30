Can heatwaves be deadly? All you need to know
Heatwave alert in India: The World Health Organization explains that deaths and hospitalisations from heat can occur extremely rapidly or have a lagged effect. Here's all you need to know about heatwaves in India.
Temperatures in India's capital Delhi reportedly soared to a record-high of 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, with the weather department warning of dangerous heat levels in the sprawling megacity. But how dangerous or deadly heatwaves can be?