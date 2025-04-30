Can help design caste census: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘offer’ after Centre’s big decision

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday offered his ‘help’ to the central government in designing the caste survey that the latter announced will take place in the next census.

While talking to reporters at the Congress office in New Delhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha welcomed the Centre's decision but added, it was taken “under pressure”. He also reiterated the demand for 50 per cent cap on reservation.

The Congress and the INDI alliance had made caste census a major poll plank in the previous elections. Just days ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections in January this year, the party had released its manifesto, promising to conduct a caste census if voted to power in the Capital.

Watch the Congress party briefing below:

Here are the top statements by Rahul Gandhi On Caste Census While outlining the next three steps which the Congress, Rahul Gandhi said, will push for, he also laid out a broad roadmap to achieve social justice. Gandhi called the central government's decision as “our vision” and said, “we are glad they have adopted it.”

“I would like to reiterate that Caste Census is the first step. Our vision is of bringing a new development paradigm through Caste Census. Not just reservations but we are also asking central questions - be it OBCs, Dalits, Adivasis, what is their participation in this country? Through Caste Census it will be found, but we have to go ahead of Caste Census,” the LoP said on Wednesday.

“Narendra Modi used to say that there are just 4 cases. Don't know what happened but suddenly after 11 years, Caste Census has been announced. We completely support it but we want a timeline,” he added.

While asking for a timeline on this survey, Rahul Gandhi added, “We want to know that by when this will happen. This is the first step. Telangana has become a model in Caste Census and it can become a blueprint. We offer our support to the government in designing the Caste Census."

Gandhi also cited the caste survey carried out in Bihar and Telangana as two examples of the caste census. “There are two examples – Bihar's and Telangana's – and there is a vast difference between the two,” he said.

Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana are the only states to have carried out a caste survey. Bihar, the first to do so, completed the survey in 2023 and findings were released when the Congress was a partner in the state government.

On 50 per cent cap on reservation Gandhi said his party now wished to “go beyond” and see what is the “participation of 90 per cent people”.

“The 50 per cent cap on reservations is becoming an impediment to the progress of our country and to the progress of Backward Castes, Dalits and Adivasis and we want this barrier to be eliminated,” he said.

“We had said in the Parliament that we will make Caste Census happen. We had also said that we would scrap the 50 per cent cap, the artificial wall that is in place,” he added.

While reiterating the demand for removing the 50 per cent cap on reservations, Gandhi said funds should be allocated for the caste census. "We want people's census, not bureaucrats' census," he added.

On Article 15.5 While talking about Article 15.5, he told reporters in Delhi, “After that there is a third thing – Article 15.5 which is reservation in private educational institutions, which is already a law. We want that law to be implemented as soon as possible."

On Pahalgam terror attack Demanding strictest action for the perpetrators of Pahalgam terror attack, Rahul Gandhi said, “I don't want to comment on how it happened. All I want to say is that those who did this, whoever and wherever they are, they have to pay for this. They have to pay for it properly, not in some half-hearted way, so that they remember that this cannot be done to India.”

"I am saying that 28 people have been killed in cold blood. It is pretty clear who is responsible for this. The people who are responsible for this must pay a price. The PM has to take action. The action has to be clear and it has to be strong without any confusion. The PM must not dilly-dally, must not waste time, must make it very clear that India is not going to tolerate this type of nonsense. So, he needs to act. He can act in whatever timeframe he thinks necessary but he has to act soon," he added.