Following the incident, residents of ACES Layout decided to not allow delivery agents to enter the building

A food delivery boy from a major aggregator allegedly sexually harassed a 30-year-old techie in Bengaluru after entering the house under the pretext of using the washroom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by the Times of India (TOI), the techie had ordered a dosa from a nearby restaurant to her home in ACES Layout near Brookfield on March 17. When the delivery boy came, the person asked, out of courtesy, if he wanted some water.

The delivery agent, who seemed to be in his 20s, said yes and he left after drinking it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, he returned just a few seconds later and asked if he could use the washroom. "Ma'am, can I use your washroom? It's very urgent," he was quoted in the report as saying. The customer showed him the way to the washroom.

After returning, the agent asked for a glass of water again.

The customer agreed but asked the delivery agent to wait at the door. However, he followed her to the kitchen. He then grabbed her hand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The techie started shouting and asking him why he had come to the kitchen. Then she hit the agent with a frying pan on his back. He then ran from the house. The customer said that she ran behind him up to the lift but the agent took stairs an escaped.

The customer then called the police and registered a complaint.

After the incident, the TOI report added, the residents of the building where the incident happened have decided to not allow delivery agents to enter the building. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Using the CCTV cameras which were already in the building, the Police have identified the agent. His name is Akash B and the Police are trying to catch him.

"The delivery boy spoke to me in broken Hindi and English, but I am not sure which language he spoke when he came to the kitchen and approached me," the customer was quoted in the report as saying.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!