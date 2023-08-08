Can India’s economy overtake Japan by ‘29?

In all the hype around India becoming the third largest economy in the world, one should not forget that the per capita income, or the average income of an Indian, is a metric that matters more. While the British and Indian economies are almost similar in size, in Britain’s case, the population is significantly lower than that of India. Hence, its economic output, which is almost similar to that of India, is actually shared among fewer people, making the economic situation of an average Britisher much better than that of an average Indian (see chart).