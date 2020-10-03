Can India replace China as the world’s factory?

This dependence hasn’t eased even in recent months. Even as Indian troops have been engaged in a tense confrontation with China since April, the share of Chinese imports in India’s trade basket has only gone up, despite the rhetoric of ‘self-reliance’. Imports from China accounted for 14% of Indian imports in the fiscal year ending March 2020. So far this year, the same share has gone up to 19%. Data on the share of Chinese value-add in Indian exports are not yet available for the current year. Dependence on Chinese pharmaceuticals and safety kits to battle the pandemic has meant that other quad members too have been heavily dependent on Chinese imports this year.