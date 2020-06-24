Can India's ludo craze thrive in post-lockdown era?

“While there are many tactics developers can use to help increase engagement and retention, having a good quality, fun game is ultimately what keeps players coming back," said Craig Chapple, Mobile Insights Strategist, EMEA at Sensor Tower. “Keeping consumers engaged with your game is a challenging prospect when there are so many entertainment options easily available at the touch of a button." He points out that games don’t just compete with other titles for attention, but also other platforms such as streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, as well as social apps like TikTok.