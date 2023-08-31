News
Can India become an aviation transit hub?
SummaryAn IndiGo executive recently said Indian airports are emerging as preferred transit destinations for travellers flying from one foreign country to another
An IndiGo executive recently said Indian airports are emerging as preferred transit destinations for travellers flying from one foreign country to another. What has changed and does India really have the potential to be a transit hub? Mint explains:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more