Can India become an aviation transit hub?

Can India become a transit hub?

In 2018-19, Indian airlines had a share of 40.2% of air passenger traffic to and from India, as per data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. This share has now increased to 44% in 2022-23. On the other hand, the share of overseas airlines has decreased to 56%. In the short and medium-haul segments, India now has low-cost carriers in the international segment. Apart from IndiGo, Akasa is expected to fly to foreign destinations in the next few months. Therefore, aviation watchers believe that India has the potential to become a transit hub that is economical and offers basic services to begin with.