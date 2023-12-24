comScore
Can Indians living abroad apply for dual citizenship? EAM Jaishankar says THIS

The debate related to dual citizenship is “still alive", Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar cited and further asserted, but “there are challenges in providing it to Indians settled abroad"

“There are economic and security challenges as to Indians living in which countries should be provided with dual citizenship," Jaishankar said while speaking at an event in Chennai. 

He pointed out that the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) drive is a step towards meeting the demand, however, the debate is still alive, as reported by Hindustan Times. 

What is dual or multiple citizenship?

Dual or multiple citizenship grants an individual legal status as a citizen of two or more countries simultaneously. This allows participation in the political affairs of both nations, exempts from visa requirements, and provides automatic work permits. Dual citizens can hold passports for each country, enjoying equal social and legal rights. However, restrictions may apply depending on the policies of the involved countries.

United States, Finland, Albania, Israel and Pakistan are some of the countries that provide dual citizenship. However, the rules and regulations differ for each country. 

Is dual citizenship possible in India?

The Indian Constitution prohibits dual citizenship for nationals but offers the Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) program to non-resident Indians. However, this benefit does not apply to those who migrated to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

 OCIs enjoy various benefits, including multi-entry visas, They can also have a lifelong visa facility for visiting India, and have a specific right to become Indian citizens upon meeting certain conditions

 But are ineligible for voting or contesting elections in India, a Hindustan Times report explained. 

Published: 24 Dec 2023, 01:39 PM IST
