Can Indians living abroad apply for dual citizenship? EAM Jaishankar says THIS
Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar says the debate on dual citizenship in India is still ongoing, citing economic and security challenges in providing it to Indians settled abroad.
The debate related to dual citizenship is “still alive", Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar cited and further asserted, but “there are challenges in providing it to Indians settled abroad"
