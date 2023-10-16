Can inflation swing votes in state elections?
Chhattisgarh had the lowest retail inflation in September at 1.98% while Madhya Pradesh reported 3.67%. Rajasthan (6.53%) and Telangana (5.97%) recorded the highest among the five states.
NEW DELHI : Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are headed for assembly elections amid varying retail inflation numbers. Rajasthan’s at 6.53% is above the RBI’s upper tolerance band. Mint explains the relevance of inflation to the elections.
