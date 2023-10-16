Can inflation swing votes in state elections?

Chhattisgarh had the lowest retail inflation in September at 1.98% while Madhya Pradesh reported 3.67%. Rajasthan (6.53%) and Telangana (5.97%) recorded the highest among the five states.

NEW DELHI :Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram are headed for assembly elections amid varying retail inflation numbers. Rajasthan's at 6.53% is above the RBI's upper tolerance band. Mint explains the relevance of inflation to the elections.

What are the retail inflation figures like? Chhattisgarh had the lowest retail inflation in September at 1.98% while Madhya Pradesh reported 3.67%. Rajasthan (6.53%) and Telangana (5.97%) recorded the highest among the five states. Inflation data for Mizoram was not available. In comparison, the overall Indian Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation eased for the second consecutive month in September to 5.02%. A moderation across the food and core categories helped bring the overall inflation down during September. Base effects from September 2022, when consumer prices rose 7.4%, also helped ease the inflation rate.

Why does inflation vary across states? Price trends vary across states based on consumption patterns, which are unique for each state. The weight of items that make up the consumer price index (CPI) varies. Inflation at the state level depends on various local factors like demand, supply, state policies, infrastructure, consumption, and incomes. Typically, states that have rolled out high subsidies may see lower inflation, while those with high duties on petroleum products could see higher inflation, as fuel makes up a large part of the index. The efficiency of a state's public distribution system also impacts prices, as states provides a number of items through their PDS system.

Graphic: Mint

What explains high inflation in Rajasthan and Telangana? When food prices rise, states that depend more on farm revenue—like Rajasthan and Telangana—tend to report higher inflation. States that have to buy farm produce like pulses from other states tend to see higher inflation. Higher fuel duty causes inflation due to the cost of transportation. Rajasthan and Telangana levy higher duty on petroleum products than the other states.

Can inflation impact state elections? Yes. High prices of essential commodities play an important role. While inflation is a key factor, other factors like caste, religion, anti-incumbency, personality of key leaders, ideology, and money factors also impact voters. During the campaign for Karnataka elections earlier this year, the Indian National Congress (INC) promised ‘guarantees’, which included free power, free rice, and monthly assistance to women. Many experts believe that these guarantees helped the party form the government in the state.

What does history tell us? While inflation isn't necessarily the single major factor, high onion prices contributed significantly to the Bharatiya Janata Party losing power in Delhi in 1998. In May this year, the Indian National Congress swept Karnataka elections, wresting power from the BJP, at a time when rising LPG cylinder prices were hurting the voters. To some extent, inflation's impact on elections depends on how political parties rally around the issue in a particular state, academic and political analyst Manisha Priyam said.

