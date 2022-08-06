Can Monkeypox spread be contained before it turns into COVID-like catastrophe?2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 06:31 PM IST
Monkeypox is not an unstoppable force and, it does not spread as fast as COVID
Monkeypox is not an unstoppable force and, it does not spread as fast as COVID
Listen to this article
With over 27,000 cases detected across 88 countries, Monkeypox is becoming a cause of concern worldwide. Last month the World Health Organsition (WHO) has declared this is a global emergency. Now many are speculative about certain facts such as its nature of transmission, whether it is a sexual disease, how infectious the virus is, and also whether its spread can be contained or, it can create a catastrophe like COVID. Here is all you need to know: