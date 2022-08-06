Can Monkeypox spread be contained before it turns into COVID-like catastrophe?

With over 27,000 cases detected across 88 countries, Monkeypox is becoming a cause of concern worldwide. Last month the World Health Organsition (WHO) has declared this is a global emergency. Now many are speculative about certain facts such as its nature of transmission, whether it is a sexual disease, how infectious the virus is, and also whether its spread can be contained or, it can create a catastrophe like COVID. Here is all you need to know:

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}