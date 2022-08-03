It is unlikely to spread like Covid, as Covid was way more concerning than monkeypox as it was an airborne virus which is luckily not in the case of monkeypox. Although the Covid-19 infection was more contagious, monkeypox infection only develops after prolonged contact with an infected individual. As a result, Covid has a very high infection rate and an infected person can spread the disease to many. Monkeypox, however, is less infectious and will only spread if there is a close contact.