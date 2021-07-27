Will nasal vaccine be a gamechanger for the Covid-19 pandemic? Well, experts believe so. According to them, the intranasal vaccine can secure an immune response at the site of infection. In the case of the novel coronavirus, the site of infection is the nose.

"Given their remarkable allure to block COVID-19 transmission we do need on priority an all hands on deck approach to manufacturing," Apollo Hospitals MD Sangita Reddy said in a tweet.

"The case is very well explained below," she added sharing an article titled 'Scent of a vaccine' on sciencemag.org.

Can mucosal (intranasal) vaccine be a gamechanger for #SARSCoV2



Given their remarkable allure to block #COVID19 transmission we do need on priority an all hands on deck approach to manufacturing



The case very well explained below https://t.co/tf6n7bWyNQ@WHO @ICMRDELHI pic.twitter.com/4gTgYx5paW — Dr. Sangita Reddy (@drsangitareddy) July 27, 2021





What is an intranasal vaccine?

Unlike traditional vaccines that are injected into the body, the intranasal vaccine is administered nasally through a spray. It requires only a single dose.

Advantages of the nasal vaccine

A nasal spray vaccine can also help to check the transmission of the virus. Further, this method eliminates the need for syringes and needles, and neither does it require trained healthcare workers to administer it.

Trials to produce nasal vaccines are underway in India. Bharat Biotech has completed the phase-1 clinical trials of its intranasal vaccine candidate, BBV154, and the data has been submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

India is right now using the Serum Institute of India's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Russian Sputnik V vaccine for its inoculation drive.

Will Covid third wave affect children?

On warnings by health experts and authorities about a probable advent of a third wave of the coronavirus in the form of its Delta variant, which is likely to affect children, Union Health Minister Mandaviya clarified there is no scientific evidence either in India or globally to show that children get disproportionately infected with COVID-19, including its Delta variant.

He said multiple waves have been noticed across the world.

"The (third) wave may occur either due to mutations in the virus or due to the available pool of susceptible population, which in turn is also dependent on various pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical interventions for the management of the pandemic," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!