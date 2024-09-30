‘Boy from footpath’: Mithun Chakraborty ‘extremely happy’ after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke honour

Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty expresses immense happiness upon receiving the Dadasaheb Phalke award.

Livemint
Published30 Sep 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at an event in Kolkata. Chakraborty, on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, was named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty at an event in Kolkata. Chakraborty, on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, was named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government’s highest recognition in the field of cinema. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)(PTI)

On being announced to be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award, Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty said on Monday he is extremely happy.

“I don't have words. Neither I can laugh nor cry. This is such a big thing... I could not have imagined this. I am extremely happy,” he said, adding, “I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and all my fans around the world. Where I come from, from a blind alley in Kolkata, I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honor.”

 

PM Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X, “Delighted that Mithun Chakraborty has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema...”

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X, “Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema.”

He further said that the award will be presented at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on Oct 8, 2024. Vaishnaw noted, “Mithun Da's contribution to Indian Cinema as well as public life is immense.”

“Congratulate versatile actor Mithun Chakraborty on being selected to receive the prestigious #DadasahebPhalke Award. He has essayed many memorable roles on screen, including in Odia cinema,” said BJD chief Naveen Patnaik.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan wrote, “Many congratulations to Mithun Chakraborty on being the deserving recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His contribution to Indian cinema has been nothing less than remarkable. This award is a shining example of his mark on cinema. Wishing him more success and happiness on the professional as well as personal front.”

BJP leader and actor-singer Manoj Tiwari said, “I am happy that Dada will be getting the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Thanks to Modi government. I have also done a film with him, I did Bhole Shankar, he was my big brother, I was Bhole and he was Shankar. He is a great personality, he not only rules the screen, but also resides in the heart of his employees, he deserved this honour.”

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote in a post on X, “CONGRATULATIONS DADA. Watch this master class performance with 3-time National Award and now Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Padma Bhushan Mithun Chakraborty.”

“I join the people in congratulating one of the great cultural icons of our nation Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji for being honoured with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His unmatched contributions to Indian cinema, and his efforts at spreading goodwill across the world through his cinematic excellence is truly praiseworthy,” wrote MP Darjeeling Raju Bista.

Chakraborty, 74, made his acting debut with Mrinal Sen's 1976 film "Mrigayaa", for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

He is also known for films such as “Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki” and “Commando”.

Chakraborty, star of films such as "Mrigayaa", "Surakshaa", "Disco Dancer", and "Dance Dance", was on Monday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema.

Presented annually at the National Film Award ceremony, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognises “outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema." It was first presented in 1969 and its recipients include Lata Mangeshkar, Shashi Kapoor, Yash Chopra and Dev Anand, among several others. It was last awarded to Amitabh Bachchan in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Sep 2024, 11:31 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia‘Boy from footpath’: Mithun Chakraborty ‘extremely happy’ after receiving Dadasaheb Phalke honour

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    168.85
    12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    2.35 (1.41%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    366.30
    12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    -1 (-0.27%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.80
    12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    -6.55 (-2.23%)

    NTPC share price

    444.00
    12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    6.45 (1.47%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,610.00
    12:29 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    424.35 (5.91%)

    JM Financial share price

    150.60
    12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    7.85 (5.5%)

    Godawari Power And Ispat share price

    1,110.95
    12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    54.45 (5.15%)

    NMDC share price

    246.00
    12:30 PM | 30 SEP 2024
    10.9 (4.64%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.