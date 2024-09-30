On being announced to be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke award, Actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty said on Monday he is extremely happy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I don't have words. Neither I can laugh nor cry. This is such a big thing... I could not have imagined this. I am extremely happy," he said, adding, “I can only say that I dedicate this award to my family and all my fans around the world. Where I come from, from a blind alley in Kolkata, I never imagined that a boy from the footpath could receive such a big honor."



PM Narendra Modi wrote in a post on X, “Delighted that Mithun Chakraborty has been conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award, recognizing his unparalleled contributions to Indian cinema..."

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on X, “Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema."

He further said that the award will be presented at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on Oct 8, 2024. Vaishnaw noted, "Mithun Da's contribution to Indian Cinema as well as public life is immense."

“Congratulate versatile actor Mithun Chakraborty on being selected to receive the prestigious #DadasahebPhalke Award. He has essayed many memorable roles on screen, including in Odia cinema," said BJD chief Naveen Patnaik.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Dr L Murugan wrote, "Many congratulations to Mithun Chakraborty on being the deserving recipient of Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His contribution to Indian cinema has been nothing less than remarkable. This award is a shining example of his mark on cinema. Wishing him more success and happiness on the professional as well as personal front."

BJP leader and actor-singer Manoj Tiwari said, "I am happy that Dada will be getting the Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Thanks to Modi government. I have also done a film with him, I did Bhole Shankar, he was my big brother, I was Bhole and he was Shankar. He is a great personality, he not only rules the screen, but also resides in the heart of his employees, he deserved this honour."

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote in a post on X, “CONGRATULATIONS DADA. Watch this master class performance with 3-time National Award and now Dada Saheb Phalke Award winner Padma Bhushan Mithun Chakraborty."

“I join the people in congratulating one of the great cultural icons of our nation Shri Mithun Chakraborty Ji for being honoured with the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award. His unmatched contributions to Indian cinema, and his efforts at spreading goodwill across the world through his cinematic excellence is truly praiseworthy," wrote MP Darjeeling Raju Bista.

Chakraborty, 74, made his acting debut with Mrinal Sen's 1976 film "Mrigayaa", for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor.

He is also known for films such as “Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki" and “Commando".

Chakraborty, star of films such as "Mrigayaa", "Surakshaa", "Disco Dancer", and "Dance Dance", was on Monday named recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the government's highest recognition in the field of cinema.

Presented annually at the National Film Award ceremony, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award recognises "outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema." It was first presented in 1969 and its recipients include Lata Mangeshkar, Shashi Kapoor, Yash Chopra and Dev Anand, among several others. It was last awarded to Amitabh Bachchan in 2019.