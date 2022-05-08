Can new Covid mutations reinfect you; Here's what researchers say?

The Omicron variant of coronavirus has become the new dominant strain and has changed the course of the pandemic, leading to a dramatic rise in cases around the world. Besides, new Omicron sub-variants BA.2, BA.4, and now BA.5 have also wreaked havoc around the world. There's a growing concern that this new sub-variant may lead to people becoming reinfected, leading to another global surge.

