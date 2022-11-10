Can NRI apply for Aadhaar? Know the detailed process for Aadhaar NRI enrolment

From pan cards to bank accounts, everything is linked to UIDAI’s Aadhaar card, which has made it a highly crucial document for every Indian citizen. Many government-sponsored schemes have also made the Aadhaar card mandatory for its beneficiaries. That’s why this document becomes equally important for the Non-Resident Indians(NRI). However, NRIs are often unclear about whether they can apply for an Aadhar card or not. UIDAI has clarified on its website that an NRI who has a valid Indian passport can apply for an Aadhar card.

