Can NRI apply for Aadhaar? Know the detailed process for Aadhaar NRI enrolment

From pan cards to bank accounts, everything is linked to UIDAI’s Aadhaar card, which has made it a highly crucial document for every Indian citizen. Many government-sponsored schemes have also made the Aadhaar card mandatory for its beneficiaries. That’s why this document becomes equally important for the Non-Resident Indians(NRI). However, NRIs are often unclear about whether they can apply for an Aadhar card or not. UIDAI has clarified on its website that an NRI who has a valid Indian passport can apply for an Aadhar card.
To confirm, one can visit the FAQ section of the UIDAI Aadhaar. There a lot of queries that are often asked NRIs regarding Aadhar Card enrolment have been cleared. The process of applying for an Aadhar card is similar for NRIs to that of the rest of the Indian citizens.
How can an NRI apply for an Aadhar Card?
UIDAI has also mentioned the step-by-step process to apply for an Aadhar card by an NRI.
Step 1: Go to any of your nearby Aadhar Seva Kendra.
Step 2: Make sure to take your valid Indian Passport with you
Step 3: Take the enrollment form and fill it in with all the necessary details. Make sure that the details you fill in the enrollment form match the ones mentioned in your passport.
Step 4: The applicant must mention their email ID in the form.
Step 5: Later ask the operator to enroll you as NRI
Step 6: The NRI applicant is also required to sign a declaration while applying for the Aadhar card. The declaration is a little bit different for NRIs, hence read carefully and fill it out.
Step 7: Assist the operator in filling in all the details of you as NRI
Step 8: Your passport will be scanned and submitted in the application by the operator as proof of identity.
Step 9: Get your fingers and eyes scanned to finish the biometric capture process.
Step 10: The most important part of the process is to carefully go through the filled details in the application form. NRI applicants are required to thoroughly check the details.
Step 11: After the filling process is completed, receive the acknowledgment slip which mentions the applicant’s 14 digit enrollment ID and Date and Time stamp.
How to check Aadhaar status
Your Aadhar document will be generated within 3-4 days. However, the document may take some more time in generation.Applicants are required to regularly check the status of their adhar card. Click here, to check Aadhar card status.
For those who have mistakenly lost their 14- digit enrollment id, they can use their registered mobile number to retrieve the details. The option to retrieve the information of your 14-digit enrollment id is also given on the website.
Registered Mobile Number
For NRI applicants it is important for them to submit an Indian mobile number. As the UIDAI doesn’t support International mobile numbers.
According to the UIDAI website, Passport serves as the proof of Address and Date of Birth proof. However, applicants can also give other valid documents from the list of approved documents mentioned in the UIDAI website.
