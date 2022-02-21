Should we be worried about the variant?

Last week, lab studies in Japan indicated that BA.2 can cause more severe infections than BA.1. The researchers said although BA.2 is considered as an Omicron variant, its genomic sequence is heavily different from BA.1. “And, this suggests that the virological characteristics of BA.2 are different from that of BA.1," the researchers from the University of Tokyo said in their study, which has been posted on the preprint repository BioRxiv but yet to be peer reviewed.