The latest covid surge in five other nations, including China, Japan and US has cautioned a question in India as well that can this virulent BF.7 covid variant can cause another wave in India? Nations like China, Japan and the United States of America are seeing a spike in cases, believed to be caused by BF.7, a sub variant of Omicron. Four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 have been detected in India so far.

As per the Centre's guidelines, two per cent of international passengers arriving at Indian airports are to be tested.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already held a meeting with top officials and experts to take stock of the Covid situation in the country.

What experts say

There is a need for strengthened surveillance and vigilance in view of the rise in cases in some countries, experts have said.

The current Covid situation in India is under control and there are no reasons to panic, said Dr N K Arora, the chairperson of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI).

He, however, added people must follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and those eligible should take the precaution dose.

They also said that a fresh outbreak of severe Covid cases and hospitalisation is unlikely as people in India have the advantage of 'hybrid immunity' i.e. natural immunity due to infection reinforced by vaccination.

"Overall, there is no increase in Covid caseload and India currently is in a comfortable situation," Dr Randeep Guleria, a former AIIMS director, told PTI on Friday.

97 per cent of the India's eligible population have been administered the first dose while 90 per cent have taken the second as well. But, only 27 per cent of the eligible population has taken the precaution dose.

BF.7 variant

Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Diseade Specialist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai said lineages and sub lineages arise because of mutation of viruses. BF 7 is such sub lineage of the omicron variant. It has been seen that the omicron variant's transmissibility has been higher than the previous strains. Early studies of BF 7 variant shows that it is still a transmissible variant, however the mortality rate is low like other omicron variants.

“Countries which have already gone through an Omicron Wave l, like India for instance, are to be less susceptible to future sub variants," she said.

BF7 variants signs and symptoms are quite similar to other omicron sub variants, like fever, sore throat, runny nose. BF7 variants' cases of pneumonia are definitely lesser. Too many hospitalization are not been seen with omicron and early data from countries also tell us that the mortality of BF7 is low, said Dr Trupti Gilada

She further added that yardstick to measure the severity of this covid wave should not be merely the number of cases, since most of these would be mild. Instead it should be the number of moderate to severe cases, considering those requiring oxygen and immediate hospitalization.