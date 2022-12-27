Can Omicron BF.7 variant cause a new covid wave in India? What experts say

The latest covid surge in five other nations, including China, Japan and US has cautioned a question in India as well that can this virulent BF.7 covid variant can cause another wave in India? Nations like China, Japan and the United States of America are seeing a spike in cases, believed to be caused by BF.7, a sub variant of Omicron. Four cases of Omicron sub-variant BF.7 have been detected in India so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}