2 min read.Updated: 05 Feb 2022, 06:14 PM ISTLivemint
The study has not been peer-reviewed yet and comes days after a group of international researchers said that the Covid-19 variant Omicron causes less severe symptoms in the lungs of hamsters than the Delta variant
Updating the existing Covid-19 vaccines to target the Omicron variant may not result in better protection, a new study suggests.
The study, conducted by scientists at the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’s Vaccine Research Center, has revealed that animals who were given a booster dose of the existing vaccines had the same level of antibodies as those given an Omicron-specific updated booster.
“Therefore, an Omicron boost may not provide greater immunity or protection compared to a boost with the current [Moderna] vaccine," the researchers said.
Sharing a news story based on the study, Soumya Swaminathan, chief scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), said that important findings have been obtained from this.
“Important findings, though in an animal model. Decisions on vaccine composition are complex, based on a number of data points & need to be free of conflicts of interest. That’s why @WHO has set up an expert group to advise the world (sic)," she said.
The researchers examined differences in symptoms in hamsters separately infected with the Omicron and the Delta variants, reported NHK World.