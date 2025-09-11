Can physiotherapists use ‘Dr’ prefix? Authorities examining matter after DGHS sends letter to IMA

The director general of health services recently issued a directive stating that physiotherapists do not have the right to use “Dr” as a prefix to their names as it is reserved for only registered medical practitioners.

The matter is now undergoing further examination, ANI reported, quoting official sources on Wednesday.

Earlier, Director General of Health Services Dr Sunita Sharma sent a letter to Dr Dilip Bhanushali, National President of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). In the letter, she said that the DGHS has received several representations and strong objections from multiple organisations regarding the use of the prefix "Dr" and suffix "PT" by physiotherapists.

The Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR) was one of the organisations that raised objection to physiotherapists using the prefix “Dr”.

‘Dr’ prefix use by physiotherapists: What is the controversy? The letter, written on September 9, suggested that physiotherapists can use a more appropriate prefix along with their names.

“It is hereby directed that the usage of the prefix “Dr.” for physiotherapists in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy - Approved Syllabus 2025 be removed forthwith. A more appropriate and respectful title may be considered for graduates and postgraduates of physiotherapy, without causing ambiguity to patients or the public,” the letter said.

According to Sharma, the IAPMR said that the issue is linked to the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy Approved Syllabus 2025, which was published by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on March 23 (Page 34, Point No. 3.2.3 - "The recommended title thus stands as the 'Physiotherapist' with the prefix 'Dr' and suffix 'PT'").

Sharma in her letter listed the points of concern that have been highlighted by the organisations, saying that physiotherapists are not trained doctors. Therefore, using the prefix “Dr” misleads patients and the general public and may also lead to quackery.

The letter noted that the Ethics Committee of the Council (Paramedical and Physiotherapy Central Council Bill, 2007) had earlier decided that the title "Doctor" (Dr.) may only be used by registered medical practitioners of Modern Medicine, Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, and Unani.

"The General Body had also obtained a legal opinion, which stated that any physiotherapist using the title "Doctor" without holding a recognized medical qualification would be violating provisions of the lndian Medical Degrees Act, 1916. Such violation attracts action under Section 7 of the Act for contravention of Section 6 & 6A. This legal opinion was adopted by the Council in its meeting held on March 23, 2004. Accordingly, the Committee reiterated that persons with qualifications in physiotherapy are not entitled to use the prefix 'Dr' under any circumstances whatsoever," the letter read.