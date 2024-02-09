Can Preamble of Constitution be amended without altering date? SC to hear plea in April to delete 'secular' &‘social
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta posed the question to former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy and lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, who have sought deletion of the words ‘Socialist’ and ‘Secular’ from the Preamble of the Constitution.
The Supreme Court on Friday questioned whether the Preamble of the Constitution could be amended while keeping the date of adoption, November 26, 1949 intact.
