Can Rahul Gandhi be reinstated as MP?2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi may still have the opportunity to reclaim his seat in the Lok Sabha if a higher court stays his conviction in the defamation case and disqualification
Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) on Friday after his conviction and two-year jail sentence in the 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court. Disqualifying him from the Lok Sabha, the House Secretariat also declared his constituency vacant.
