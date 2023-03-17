Stepping up their attack on Rahul Gandhi for his "democracy under brutal attack" remark in the UK, BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Thursday demanded an apology from the Congress leader insisting that he was "not above Parliament".

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Dubey said he is giving notice under Rule 223 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha on the "contemptuous and unbecoming behaviour" of the member of Parliament over his remarks at Cambridge University.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday demanded the constitution of a special parliamentary committee to inquire into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's "contemptuous" remarks and consider if he should be expelled from the House to give a clear message so that "no one takes the pride and respect of high institutions for a ride".

What do the QUESTIONS OF PRIVILEGE rule in Lok Sabha states

Consent of Speaker: A member may, with the consent of the Speaker, raise a question involving a breach of privilege either of a member or of the House or of a Committee thereof.

Notice of question of privilege: A member wishing to raise a question of privilege shall give notice in writing to Secretary General 1[by 10.00 hours] on the day the question is proposed to be raised. If the question raised is based on a document, the notice shall be accompanied by the document:

2[Provided that notices received after 10.00 hours shall be deemed to have been received at 10.00 hours on the next day on which the House sits.]

Admissibility of questions of privilege: The right to raise a question of privilege shall

be governed by the following conditions, namely:—

(i) not more than one question shall be raised at the same sitting;

(ii) the question shall be restricted to a specific matter of recent occurrence; and

(iii) the matter requires the intervention of the House.

Mode of raising questions of privilege(1) The Speaker, if gives consent under rule 222 and holds that the matter proposed to be discussed is in order, shall call the member concerned, who shall rise in one’s own place and, while asking for leave to raise the question of privilege, make a short statement relevant thereto

Questions of privilege to be considered by House or Committee: If leave under rule 225 is granted, the House may consider the question and come to a decision or refer it to a Committee of Privileges on a motion made either by the member who has raised the question of privilege or by any other member.

Reference of questions of privilege to Committee by Speaker: Notwithstanding anything contained in these rules, the Speaker may refer any question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation or report.

Power of Speaker to give directions: The Speaker may issue such directions as may be necessary for regulating the procedure in connection with all matters connected with the consideration of the question of privilege either in the Committee of Privileges or in the House.