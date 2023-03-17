Can Rahul Gandhi be suspended from Lok Sabha? Here's what ‘QUESTIONS OF PRIVILEGE’ rule states3 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 11:48 AM IST
- BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Wednesday demanded the constitution of a special parliamentary committee to inquire into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘contemptuous’ remarks
Stepping up their attack on Rahul Gandhi for his "democracy under brutal attack" remark in the UK, BJP leaders, including Union ministers, on Thursday demanded an apology from the Congress leader insisting that he was "not above Parliament".
