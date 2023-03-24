With opposition hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for targeting Rahul Gandhi, former Union Law Minister Kapil Sibal had said in 23 March that Gandhi stands automatically disqualified as an MP with his two-year jail sentence. "If it (the court) only suspends the sentence that's not enough. There has to be a suspension or stay of conviction. He (Rahul Gandhi) can stay on as a member of parliament only if there is a stay on the conviction," NDTV quoted Sibal as saying.

