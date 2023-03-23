Can Rahul Gandhi lose his Lok Sabha membership after today's conviction?

Is another trouble brewing for Rahul Gandhi after Surat Court's latest order? The Wayanad MP was on Thursday convicted by Surat Court for his 2019 remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gujarat's court sentenced the Congress leader to two years in jail, but will not be going immediately. Gandhi has been convicted under Section 500 (dealing with defamation) of the IPC, under which the individual (who defames another) can be punished with simple imprisonment for a term extending to two years or with fine, or with both.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}