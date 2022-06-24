The biggest disappointment was Yash Raj Films’ latest movie - Samrat Prithviraj. Reportedly made with a budget of ₹175 crore, the Akshay Kumar starrer managed to collect only ₹67 crore despite the movie being given a tax-free status in several states. Among many reasons cited behind the failure of the movie, it is speculated that Akshay Kumar played Akshay Kumar in the film and did not come across as the character. .Yash Raj is also accused by some of the “hyper-Bollywoodisation" of the historical figure.