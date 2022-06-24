Yash Raj Films is banking on Ranbir Kapoor as it is still reeling from the disastrous performances of its last three offerings.
Yash Raj Films, the biggest movie production company in Bollywood, is banking on Ranbir Kapoor as it is still reeling from the disastrous performances of its last three offerings. It earlier dropped the Shamshera trailer to show a glimpse of another large-scale production.
This time, the YRF movie stars Ranbir Kapoort. Many reviews are comparing the look and feel of the trailer with that of Bahubali. It is too early to speculate whether it manages to match the brilliant box office performance of the S. S. Rajamouli blockbuster or not. However, this movie will be critical for Yash Raj Films as its last three films have failed big time at the box office.
Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, had a disastrous run at the box office as it managed to collect only ₹15.59 crore. Not much was expected from it, as it collected just ₹3.25 crore on its opening day.
Bunty Aur Babli 2, a sequel to YRF’s earlier hit, also had a really poor run. With veterans like Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan on board, the film also starred fresh faces like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. Its lifetime collection is just ₹12.50 crore.
The biggest disappointment was Yash Raj Films’ latest movie - Samrat Prithviraj. Reportedly made with a budget of ₹175 crore, the Akshay Kumar starrer managed to collect only ₹67 crore despite the movie being given a tax-free status in several states. Among many reasons cited behind the failure of the movie, it is speculated that Akshay Kumar played Akshay Kumar in the film and did not come across as the character. .Yash Raj is also accused by some of the “hyper-Bollywoodisation" of the historical figure.
YRF’s big-budget ventures have not been doing well. Thugs Of Hindostan, reported to have been made with ₹300 crore, managed to collect only half of what it spent on the making. The film starred Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.
War has been the only successful movie in YRF’s kitty in the last few years. The movie, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, was made with ₹150 crore. Its lifetime collection stands at ₹318 crore.
YRF will have a chance to redeem itself with Shamshera. Ranbir Kapoor is no stranger to delivering box office biggies. After all, he was at the helm of Sanju that collected nearly ₹335 crore in India alone.
