Can RBI afford to take aggressive approach to rate hikes ahead?

Is there room for RBI to take an aggressive approach to rate hikes just like other major central banks to tackle inflation that picked up in August steeply? The pace of the rate hike trend is likely to be calibrated from here onward for economic recovery in India to not stall as RBI moves toward bringing inflation within the tolerance limit. Monetary policy committee member Ashima Goyal on Tuesday stated that RBI has more room to keep real rates low. India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation stays above RBI's upper limit for the eighth month in a row. In the upcoming policy, economists are expecting a 35 - 50 basis points rate hike from RBI.

