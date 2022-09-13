Can RBI afford to take aggressive approach to rate hikes ahead?

India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation stays above RBI's upper limit for the eighth month in a row. In the upcoming policy, economists are expecting 35 - 50 basis points rate hike from RBI.
Is there room for RBI to take an aggressive approach to rate hikes just like other major central banks to tackle inflation that picked up in August steeply? The pace of the rate hike trend is likely to be calibrated from here onward for economic recovery in India to not stall as RBI moves toward bringing inflation within the tolerance limit. Monetary policy committee member Ashima Goyal on Tuesday stated that RBI has more room to keep real rates low. India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation stays above RBI's upper limit for the eighth month in a row. In the upcoming policy, economists are expecting a 35 - 50 basis points rate hike from RBI.
Goyal told Reuters said, "We need to be very careful that growth is not snuffed out and we don't go into another decade of slowdown." He explained that unlike in developed markets like the United States, fiscal stimulus in India has been limited and labour market conditions are not tight.
Referring to the current high level of inflation, Goyal told the news agency that "It has been multiple supply shocks I would say."
After a better-than-expected slowdown in July, India's CPI inflation rose to 7% in August on higher food inflation. In July, the inflation was at 6.71%. Currently, the country's inflation is above RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%, for the eighth consecutive month.
In August, food inflation increased sharply to 7.62% compared to 6.69% in July.
RBI had already increased the repo rate by 140 basis points in the last three policies to tame multi-year high inflation. At present, the policy repo rate is at 5.4%.
In Goyal's view, RBI will have to go very slow in terms of a rate hike from here. He further told Reuters that "we have to watch the data very carefully and in my view yes, go very slowly and not be in a hurry to reach a terminal rate because the last decade we have seen that the terminal rate was such that it triggered a slowdown and it really persisted."
On the latest inflation reading, Yes Bank economists in their report, said, "At 7.0% YoY, CPI inflation was higher in August than the 6.7% of July 2022 on account of higher food inflation. On MoM basis, inflation picked up by 0.52% in August vis-à-vis 0.46% in July. Notably, 4 out of 5 months in the fiscal year so far saw a 7%+ print."
The economists added, "With the ban on broken rice and 20% excise duty on other categories of rice, the government endeavors to help to bring inflation lower. With a significant amount of uncertainty on the inflation dynamics, we expect the RBI to remain front-footed with its rate action and call for a 50bps increase in the repo rate at the September 30 policy. This also sets in well with the hawkishness of major central banks of the world."
Also, Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "The central bank has hiked key policy rate by 140 basis points in May-August, returning borrowing costs to pre-pandemic levels. The RBI's next policy decision is due on 30th Sep. The central bank expects inflation to average 6.7% in FY23."
Shah added, "The RBI is expected to hike the repo rate by another 50 bps through the end of FY23 to 6% from a pandemic-era record low 4%. Inflation levels remained elevated despite a considerable reduction in crude oil price from its recent high. Rise in food prices, domestic fuel price level and pressure on the Indian currency continue to pose near term threat on inflation trajectory."
Furthermore, Hitesh Suvarna analyst at JM Financial expects RBI to hike policy rates by (30-35bps), considering that the impact of RBIs past rate hikes (140bps) is yet to play out while inflation has started to ease. He also believes that the softening commodity (-9%) and crude prices (-6%) would reflect in RBIs policy decision during their Sep’22 meet.
Suvarna added, "We believe India’s inflation trajectory is trending downwards, which is substantiated by the recent easing in core inflation. Export ban on rice is expected to cushion the uptick in food inflation going forward. The positive impact of softening commodity (9%) and crude prices (-6%) since Aug’22 is yet to reflect in the CPI print but should reflect in the RBIs policy decision in Sep’22. INR sustaining below 80 level coincided with sharp drawdown in forex reserves (USD 20bn) in Aug, indicating RBIs active forex management has been effective so far. As inflation is moderating and the impact of past rate hikes (140bps) is yet to play out, we expect RBIs rate hikes to be shallower (30-35bps) in Sep’22 with a terminal repo rate at 6% for FY23. CPI inflation is expected to average at 6.9% in Q2FY23 lower than RBIs 7.1%."
