Can ride-hailing drive more women into India's labour force?
Summary
- A new study commissioned by Uber suggests ride-hailing services can bring more women into the workforce. While safer commutes could improve India's low female labour force participation somewhat, they address only part of the problem.
“Behind every working woman is an enormous pile of unwashed laundry," American cartoonist Barbara Dale once said, humorously describing the struggles of women who, despite going out to work, find no respite from unpaid domestic work.
