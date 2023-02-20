'Can steal bow and arrow, but Lord Ram is with us': Uddhav Thackeray

In the past few days, the taunting between former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the incumbent CM Eknath Shinde has grabbed the headlines.

Recently, the Election Commission (EC) recognised the Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordered the allocation of the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it, delivering a big blow to the rival camp led by former CM Uddhav Thackeray, whose father Bal Thackeray founded the outfit in 1966.

Since then Uddhav Thackeray is miffed after losing his party name. Taking a swipe at Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he said "The relationship between Kashi and Maharashtra is very old, we did not expect that the decision would be taken so soon. They stole our bow and arrows but now Lord Ram is with us".

Further, the former CM of Maharashtra said, "...Someone (Amit Shah) who visited Pune yesterday asked how things were going in Maharashtra. Then, he got the reply that EC has decided in their favour. Then, the same person said ' Very well, Mogambo Khush Hua'".

Thackeray further said that he is a Hindu and a Hindutva leader, adding that he has "left the BJP and not Hindutva."

"I left the BJP, not Hindutva. BJP is not Hindutva different and I don't endorse their Hindutva. I have not abandoned the Hinduism given to me by my father," he said.

The former CM said that BJP compelled him to join hands with MVA.

"I did not break the alliance (with BJP). The BJP forced me. They pushed me towards MVA," said Thackeray.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Thackeray said, "They believe that only those who live in their party are Hindutva. Those talking of Hindutva now, where were they during the riots? Now they are showing about a 56-inch chest, then you were sweating."

He further said that today, some of our people have put collars around them and gone to the BJP but his father (Balasaheb Thackeray) never taught him slavery.

On the other hand, the incumbent Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said his faction of the Shiv Sena received the 'bow and arrow' symbol due to the blessings of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Addressing a Shivaji Jayanti function in Agra in Uttar Pradesh Sunday evening, he said getting the symbol was a victory of truth.

The majority has a weightage in democracy and the truth has prevailed, he said on the Election Commission decision.