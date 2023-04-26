'Can take battle to India territory': Pakistan Army General on war preparedness2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 04:36 PM IST
- The display of aggression came after two Pakistani journalists revealed that the country lacks ammunition and economic strength to fight against India
Pakistan negated the claims around lack of operational preparedness on Wednesday and threatened to take the 'battle to India's territory' if the situation arises. The display of aggression came after two Pakistani journalists revealed that the country lacks ammunition and economic strength to fight against India.
