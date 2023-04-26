Pakistan negated the claims around lack of operational preparedness on Wednesday and threatened to take the 'battle to India's territory' if the situation arises. The display of aggression came after two Pakistani journalists revealed that the country lacks ammunition and economic strength to fight against India.

DG ISPR Maj General Ahmed Sharif refused all such claims and said that Pakistan has always displayed its resilience against India. The senior army official mentioned Operation Swift Retort which displayed the "resilience of nation and resolve of Air Force."

The Pakistani general also made several comments on the 2019 Pulwama attack and the operation by Indian Air Force thereafter.

"Under the pretext of false flag Pulwama attack, India stage managed a cowardly attack on a fictitious target. The daring, resolute & measured response from Pakistan thwarted Indian nefarious designs," Sharif said.

"Pak AFs are ever ready, not only to defend every inch of motherland, but to take the fight back to the enemy, if ever, aggression is imposed on us, " the general added.

On 14 February 2019, Jaish-e-Mohammad carried out a terrorist attack in Kashmir' Pulwama which killed 40 soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). After the attacks, Indian Air Force launched ‘Operation Bandar’ and carried out airstrikes against designated terrorist camps inside Pakistan.

Sharif's comments ensued subsequent to the disclosure made by Pakistani journalist Hamid Mir that the ex-Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, acknowledged the deficiency of ammunition and economic prowess in Pakistan to confront India with the purpose of improving the country's reputation.

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif decided to skip his India visit next month and decided to attend the defense minister's meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) virtually.

Indian Defence experts have termed DG ISPR's statement as a "clear indication of desperation."

Journalist Hamid Mir said that General Bajwa admitted that Pakistan "cannot go to war with India." The former Pakistan Army Chief confessed that 'Pakistan Army is no match for the Indian Army.'

(With inputs from ANI)