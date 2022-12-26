Can the Opposition test BJP’s poll machine in 2024?

In August, the country witnessed another realignment aimed at the next Lok Sabha elections, with the Bihar chief minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar pulling the plug on the NDA alliance in the state and joining hands with Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). After pulling out of the alliance with the BJP, he has stepped up efforts to put together a united opposition to try and topple the Modi government at the Centre.

