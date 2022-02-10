In December, a painting by Anna Leporskaya – a student of legendary artist Kazimir Malevich – was found defaced while on display at the Yeltsin Centre in Yekaterinburg

A Russian gallery recently stated that one of its security guards has vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country's top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture's deliberately featureless faces.

In December, a painting by Anna Leporskaya – a student of legendary artist Kazimir Malevich – was found defaced while on display at the Yeltsin Centre in Yekaterinburg.

The 1930s painting "Three Figures" – insured for 75 million rubles or $1 million – had eyes drawn onto two of its faceless figures using a ballpoint pen.

At a meeting on the incident on Monday, the Yeltsin Centre's acting director Alexander Drozdov said they were drawn by "an employee of a private security company with which we have a contract."

He added that the insurance company and the head of Moscow's Tretyakov Gallery that loaned the painting to the Yeltsin Centre were "immediately" informed of the situation.

The painting was taken down and returned to Moscow. It has now been fully restored.

Anna Reshetkina, who organised the Monday meeting, told news website Ura.ru that this was the guard's first day on the job.

"His aim is unknown," she said, adding that the culprit used a Yeltsin Centre branded pen.

In an earlier statement, the Yelstin Centre denied its employees were involved.

The gallery initially reported the incident in late December but police refused to launch a probe, dismissing the damage – estimated at 250,000 rubles ($3,300) – as "insignificant".

However, in this debacle, industrialist Anand Mahindra has spotted an opportunity.

Sharing an article about the incident on Twitter, Mahindra wrote: "Why worry? Just convert the new 'creation' into an NFT!"

Following this, Twitter users posted some witty responses to the tweet, some even suggesting Mahindra to start an NFT collection.

"Good idea. Take my suggestion also accept crypto as payment for mahendra vehicles and spare parts (sic)," wrote one person.

Another said: "Better to make a Gif NFT with security guard's "bored hand" making the eyes on the Million$. Maybe a series around this will compete with @BoredApeYC after selling for 1000 Ethereum (sic)."

"Hoping Mahindra auto launches a collection soon- like Lamborghini did!" said one Twitter user.

