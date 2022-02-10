This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In December, a painting by Anna Leporskaya – a student of legendary artist Kazimir Malevich – was found defaced while on display at the Yeltsin Centre in Yekaterinburg
A Russian gallery recently stated that one of its security guards has vandalized an avant-garde painting on loan from the country's top art repository by drawing eyes on the picture's deliberately featureless faces.
In December, a painting by Anna Leporskaya – a student of legendary artist Kazimir Malevich – was found defaced while on display at the Yeltsin Centre in Yekaterinburg.
In an earlier statement, the Yelstin Centre denied its employees were involved.
The gallery initially reported the incident in late December but police refused to launch a probe, dismissing the damage – estimated at 250,000 rubles ($3,300) – as "insignificant".
However, in this debacle, industrialist Anand Mahindra has spotted an opportunity.
Sharing an article about the incident on Twitter, Mahindra wrote: “Why worry? Just convert the new ‘creation’ into an NFT!"
Following this, Twitter users posted some witty responses to the tweet, some even suggesting Mahindra to start an NFT collection.
“Good idea. Take my suggestion also accept crypto as payment for mahendra vehicles and spare parts (sic)," wrote one person.
Another said: "Better to make a Gif NFT with security guard's "bored hand" making the eyes on the Million$. Maybe a series around this will compete with @BoredApeYC after selling for 1000 Ethereum (sic)."
“Hoping Mahindra auto launches a collection soon- like Lamborghini did!" said one Twitter user.
