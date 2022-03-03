OPEN APP
Can we ask Putin to stop the war? Supreme Court on PIL to rescue Indians stranded in Ukraine

 Updated: 03 Mar 2022, 12:42 PM IST

  • Russia-Ukraine war: A PIL was filed before the Supreme Court for evacuation of Indian students from the war-torn Ukraine, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana asked, ‘what will the court do? Can I give directions to the President of Russia to stop the war?’

Russia-Ukraine war: In the wake of the several Indian citizens stranded in the war-torn country Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis, a PIL was filed before the Supreme Court for evacuation of Indian students. To this, the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday said the Supreme Court can't do anything regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine as  from the war-hit Ukraine, as per news agency ANI report. The CJI further asked, "what will the court do? Can I give directions to the President of Russia to stop the war?" The petitioner's lawyer claimed the students were being prevented from crossing over to Romania from Ukraine.

The CJI further added, "on social media, I saw some videos saying what is CJI doing! We sympathise with them." As the counsel contesting for the PIL said, "People are freezing. They have to take care", the CJI said, "Who has to take care? The government is already doing. We will ask the AG to find out."

The Supreme Court Thursday asked Attorney General K K Venugopal to use his office in helping evacuate some Indian medical students stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine near the Romania border.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of a lawyer that several students are stuck near the Romanian border in freezing cold and the government is not running flights from Romania.

“Flights are being operated from Poland and Hungary and not from Romania. The students, which also included many girls, are stuck without any facility," the lawyer told the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli.

With Ukraine shutting off its airspace, India embarked on a special evacuation operation of Indians stranded in Ukraine through alternative routes through Ukraine's neighbouring countries. 

(With inputs from agencies)

