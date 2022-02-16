1 min read.Updated: 16 Feb 2022, 12:11 PM ISTLivemint
This year, Jio Platforms invested $200 million in artificial intelligence-powered lock-screen platform Glance in its Series D funding round on February 14
Listen to this article
Reliance Jio invited users of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) to port out and join Jio's family in its latest post on valentine's Day. Jio - the largest telecom operator in the country, wrote, "Dear 421 million on Jio, we share a strong connection. To the rest, can we have your number". "Don't mind Airtel India and Vi Customer Care," it added.
Dear 421 million #OnJio, we share a strong connection. ❤️ To the rest, can we have your number? 😉