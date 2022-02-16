Reliance Jio invited users of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) to port out and join Jio's family in its latest post on valentine's Day. Jio - the largest telecom operator in the country, wrote, "Dear 421 million on Jio, we share a strong connection. To the rest, can we have your number". "Don't mind Airtel India and Vi Customer Care," it added.

The tweet also takes forward the trend that Jio has set over the years where it takes a subtle dig at competitor networks wishing them Happy Valentine's Day.

In 2018, Jio reminded competition networks that it is the preferred choice for SIM slot 1. In 2019, Jio sent out a message that Jio is One True Love of the country.

This year, Jio Platforms invested $200 million in artificial intelligence-powered lock-screen platform Glance in its Series D funding round on February 14.

The proposed investment by Jio is aimed at accelerating Glance’s launch in several key international markets outside of Asia such as the US, Brazil, Mexico, and Russia.

