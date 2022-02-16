This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This year, Jio Platforms invested $200 million in artificial intelligence-powered lock-screen platform Glance in its Series D funding round on February 14
Reliance Jio invited users of Airtel and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) to port out and join Jio's family in its latest post on valentine's Day. Jio - the largest telecom operator in the country, wrote, "Dear 421 million on Jio, we share a strong connection. To the rest, can we have your number". "Don't mind Airtel India and Vi Customer Care," it added.
