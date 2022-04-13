Can XE Covid variant cause severe infections like Delta? Delhi doctor on mutant strain1 min read . 13 Apr 2022
- Although XE variant has gained prominence in last few weeks the complete details for the new variant are yet unknown, the doctor said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Amid the reports that the Omicron hybrid strain XE is circulating in some parts of the country, a Delhi-based health expert pointed out that not much is known about the new variant yet. “It seems to be more transmissible than omicron but might not be as severe as Delta." He, however, suggested that precautions should be taken to avert another covid surge.
Amid the reports that the Omicron hybrid strain XE is circulating in some parts of the country, a Delhi-based health expert pointed out that not much is known about the new variant yet. “It seems to be more transmissible than omicron but might not be as severe as Delta." He, however, suggested that precautions should be taken to avert another covid surge.
“Although XE variant has gained prominence in last few weeks the complete details for the new variant are yet unknown," said Dr Sachin Kandhari, Senior Neurosurgeon and Managing Director of IBS Hospital.
“Although XE variant has gained prominence in last few weeks the complete details for the new variant are yet unknown," said Dr Sachin Kandhari, Senior Neurosurgeon and Managing Director of IBS Hospital.
Regarding symptoms and severity, he said, “Going by the current clinical scenario of the covid cases, it doesn’t seem to be as fulminant symptoms as delta strain though transmissibility might be higher than Omicron."
Regarding symptoms and severity, he said, “Going by the current clinical scenario of the covid cases, it doesn’t seem to be as fulminant symptoms as delta strain though transmissibility might be higher than Omicron."
The rise of new variants can be attributed to inequitable vaccination across the globe with more than 1/3rd population yet to receive 1st dose while the US prepares for 2nd booster, Kandhari asserted.
The rise of new variants can be attributed to inequitable vaccination across the globe with more than 1/3rd population yet to receive 1st dose while the US prepares for 2nd booster, Kandhari asserted.
Noting that the number of cases, and the hospitalization rate is still low, the doctor said. “So, there is no need to panic yet take all necessary precautions."
Noting that the number of cases, and the hospitalization rate is still low, the doctor said. “So, there is no need to panic yet take all necessary precautions."
It would be prudent for all of us to take necessary precautions in order to avoid the extreme circumstances including full vaccination doses, wearing masks, social distance, and regular hand hygiene practice, he concluded.
It would be prudent for all of us to take necessary precautions in order to avoid the extreme circumstances including full vaccination doses, wearing masks, social distance, and regular hand hygiene practice, he concluded.
The World Health Organisation had recently said that a new COVID mutant 'XE' has been found in the UK and noted that it may be more transmissible than the BA.2 sublineage of COVID-19. However, several virologists in India have said that it is not clear that the variant is strong enough to cause another COVID wave in the country even as they advised to exercise caution and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.
The World Health Organisation had recently said that a new COVID mutant 'XE' has been found in the UK and noted that it may be more transmissible than the BA.2 sublineage of COVID-19. However, several virologists in India have said that it is not clear that the variant is strong enough to cause another COVID wave in the country even as they advised to exercise caution and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.
So far, one case of the XE COVID variant has been detected from Mumbai and another from Gujarat. And reports suggest that the variant might be circulating on Delhi and Haryana.
So far, one case of the XE COVID variant has been detected from Mumbai and another from Gujarat. And reports suggest that the variant might be circulating on Delhi and Haryana.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)